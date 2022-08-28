Categories
The 3 Zodiac Signs Who End Their Long Distance Relationship During Moon Conjunct Mercury On August 29, 2022


If you’ve ever been in a long-distance relationship, then you’ve probably had to endure the judgment calls of friends and family, who have all decided ‘en masse’ that your relationship is fraudulent and not worth holding on to.

Nothing like ‘other people’ to show us how worthless our lives are, according to their set of standards. If we’ve come this far and we’re able to say that, yes, we are in love with someone who is not in the vicinity and we are continuing on with them via phone or email, despite the lack of physical presence, then we are going to be subject to judgment.

It’s just the way people are; they don’t like what they don’t understand, and long-distance relationships, for some reason, really bug certain people.

During Moon conjunct Mercury, we will see just how we rely upon proper communication to keep the fires in one such relationship.

The only problem here is that this transit gets us thinking a little too hard, and we might actually start to hear some of the noise created by all those judges out there who have decided long-distance relationships are for the birds.





