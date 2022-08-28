The Beatles’ 1966 Release ‘Revolver’ To Be Remixed, Re-released

The next album by The Beatles to get a remix and bonus-filled boxed-set treatment is ‘Revolver’.

Apple Corps, not to be confused with Apple Inc, and Universal Music have confirmed that a deluxe celebration of the 1966 release — which, like the Beatle boxes that have preceded it, will include a Giles Martin remix — is in the pipeline for this fall, reports ‘Variety’.

An official announcement is not expected to come until some time in September, at which point details about the deluxe package’s content and a release date will be announced.

According to ‘Variety’, ‘Revolver’ had been widely speculated among fans as the next in the series.

Previously, the boxed sets and remixes in the series started with 1967’s ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ and continued chronologically with 1968’s ‘White Album’, 1969’s ‘Abbey Road’ and, last year, 1970’s ‘Let It Be’.

Having reached the end of the Beatles’ road as a group with that last release, it made sense that the series might go back to ‘Revolver,’ the album before ‘Sgt. Pepper,’ and possibly work backward in time from there — although the keepers of the Beatles’ catalogue always refrain from confirming plans for future years in advance.