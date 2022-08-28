The Morning After: Our verdict on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Watch 5 | Engadget

We’re in the middle of a major wearable refresh. With Apple’s latest Watch expected to surface at its iPhone event in a few weeks, we’ve already seen updates from Fitbit and been testing out the latest pair of smartwatches from Samsung. To be honest, its outdoor-minded Galaxy Watch 5 Pro isn’t that different from the Galaxy Watch 5.

Aside from a larger screen, bigger battery and more durable glass, its applications have few upgrades on the Watch 5. Still, with its rugged build and the company’s capable wellness-tracking software, the Watch 5 Pro can still claim the title of best Android smartwatch. Check out our full review of both watches.

– Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

It pairs with the new DJI Goggles 2 video headset.

DJI has launched a new cinematic drone called Avata, made to work with the new DJI Goggles 2 video headset. Since it’s a cinewhoop, the Avata has the speed and agility of racers but with the stabilization technology needed to capture smooth vivid footage. The camera can shoot 4K videos in 60 fps and 2.7K videos in 50, 60, 100 or 120 fps. The DJI Avata is available today from the company’s website and various retailers, with prices starting at €579. We’re still waiting to hear US pricing.

It’s moving beyond language learning

Duolingo Math marks the learning company’s first move beyond language. The new app has two elements. The first is a math course designed for elementary school-level kids, with short, gamified math lessons. The app also has a brain training component geared toward those aged 13+.

It will be the company’s next flagship.

According to early images seen by The Verge, Sonos is working on a new high-end speaker with the codename Optimo 2. If its current design sticks, the device will have a dual-angled shell and be able to fire sound in nearly all directions, including up. Its work-in-progress images apparently make it look as big as the Sonos Five.

Alstom’s Coradia iLint trains only emit water.

The first fully hydrogen-powered passenger train service is now up and running. Coradia iLint trains built by Alstom are running on the line in Lower Saxony, Germany. The only emissions are steam and condensed water, and Alstom notes the train operates with a low level of noise. Alstom says the Coradia iLint has a range of 1,000 km (621 miles), so it can run all day using a single tank of hydrogen.

They’re returning to the series for the first time since 2006.

We knew helicopters and gliders were coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator, but they’ll arrive earlier than expected. Developer Asobo Studio previously said it would add them on November 22nd, but it will introduce both types of aircraft on November 11th instead. That’s the release date for the game’s 40th Anniversary Edition, which will be available as a free update for anyone who has bought Microsoft Flight Simulator. In all, Asobo will add 12 aircraft: four classic commercial airports (including Meigs Field in Chicago), 10 glider airports, 14 heliports and 20 missions from previous games on November 11th.

