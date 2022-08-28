The Suspect episode 1 cast: Who is in the ITV series?

Cara – Bronagh Waugh

Northern Irish actress Bronagh Waugh takes on the role of Cara after starring in The Fall, Unforgotten, Our House, Des, and Viewpoint.

She is also going to be appearing in another ITV drama Ridley led by Adrian Dunbar as well as the short film WoMum.

Bobby – Bobby Schofield

Bobby Schofield plays the character Bobby and has previously featured in Cherry, History series Knightfall, SAS: Rogue Heroes, and How To Build A Girl.

Other cast members include Dermot Crowley as Joseph, Tara Lee as Catherine McCain, Carl as Richie Bratby, Imogen Daines as DC Wallis, Carys Bowkett as Meena, and Tor Clark as Margaret.

The Suspect airs on ITV tonight at 9pm