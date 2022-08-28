TPA and Hillsborough County Aviation explore air taxis as future Florida travel options

Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOLs) technology could make commuting across the Tampa Bay region or traveling across Florida a much faster experience. These flying Ubers/air taxis are part of Tampa International Airport’s plans for the future. The travel hub is typically on the cutting edge of transportation. Enhancements from the time you arrive at the airport are already in place. Express curbside pickup and drop-off locations, contactless terminal access, local restaurants/businesses prominently featured in the airsides, and a multitude of fine art pieces (see: Giant Flamingo) are all facets of TPA’s dynamic approach to innovation and customer service.

Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, which oversees TPA, are already in talks with leaders in the advanced air mobility industry, such as Ferrovial, BETA Technologies, Skysports, Joby, and Wisk. Tampa International Airport officials have identified spots in. the city that are already perfect for vertiports. The electric airplanes lift off vertically like helicopters, but are completely battery operated. Some of the first companies creating these electric airplanes could have the vessels certified and ready to launch by 2025.

Rendering via Lilium

You can watch the entire video presentation from Tampa International Airport online here.

Eve Air Mobility is one firm seeking to create expedited connections between major cities across North America. Eve itself has already set up operations and hosted several learning sessions in Miami-Dade earlier this summer.

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a startup mindset, backed by Embraer’s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution.

The aircrafts can currently carry up to four passengers and are capable of flying at heights of up to 1,000 feet. Eve projects this could significantly cut down on commute times for those who make frequent trips to St. Petersburg and Tampa respectively.

The Tampa Bay Regional Transit Authority has long discussed the potential for air taxis in the region. Permanent high speed ferry service, the massive Howard Frankland Bridge expansion, and the Selmon Expressway have all come about as a means to address the increasing density in the region.

During a TBARTA meeting, Eve saw potential in vertiports in downtown St. Petersburg, Carillon Park, in addition to downtown Clearwater and up in Wesley Chapel.

