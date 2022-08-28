Ulrika Jonsson ‘fan of nudity’ as she explains she asked surgeon for ‘Kate Moss breasts’

Ulrika Jonsson, 55, has revealed she once asked surgeons to give her “Kate Moss breasts”. It came after the supermodel stripped completely naked to promote the launch of her self-care brand, Cosmoss.

TV presenter Ulrika previously opened up about undergoing breast reduction surgery 13 years ago.

Speaking about the British model, Ulrika said she believed Kate now had a “divine body.”

Ulrika explained she was a “big fan” of nudity and congratulated Kate for her bravery.

She said: “Y’all know by now I’m a fan of nudity. Can there be anything better than the naked body in all its natural form?

