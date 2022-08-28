Categories
Entertainment

‘Yellowstone’: How Old Was Monica When She Had Tate? It’s Complicated…


Yellowstone’s Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) ended season 4 with a baby on the way and her marriage possibly in trouble. In her final scene of the season, Monica’s husband Kayce (Luke Grimes) told her “I saw the end of us.” What’s not clear, though, is the identity of the “us” Kayce was referring to.

As fans offer up their season 5 theories and guesses on social media ahead of the November premiere, the future of Monica, Kayce, and their son Tate (Brecken Merrill) is in doubt. But what about the family’s origin story? How old was Monica when she had Tate?