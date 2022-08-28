‘Yellowstone’: How Old Was Monica When She Had Tate? It’s Complicated…

Yellowstone’s Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) ended season 4 with a baby on the way and her marriage possibly in trouble. In her final scene of the season, Monica’s husband Kayce (Luke Grimes) told her “I saw the end of us.” What’s not clear, though, is the identity of the “us” Kayce was referring to.

As fans offer up their season 5 theories and guesses on social media ahead of the November premiere, the future of Monica, Kayce, and their son Tate (Brecken Merrill) is in doubt. But what about the family’s origin story? How old was Monica when she had Tate?

Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes | Paramount



‘Yellowstone’s’ Monica and Kayce come from two different worlds

Kayce is a former Navy SEAL and the youngest son of cattle rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the owner of the largest ranch in the United States. He is a horseman and ranch hand-turned-Livestock Commissioner who was branded as a teenager by his father due to his relationship with Monica.

Monica Long, the granddaughter of Indian elder Felix Long (Rudy Ramos), grew up on a ranch on the Broken Rock Reservation with her brother Robert. When she was a teenager, Monica got pregnant after a night out that included a one-night stand with Kayce.