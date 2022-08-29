All the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Order Bonuses

Shortly after revealing the first-ever Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign footage, Activision confirmed the pre-order bonuses that fans can look forward to with the new game. Since then, new incentives have been added to the mix to convince even more fans to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and so Activision has issued an update detailing all the pre-order bonuses fans get from the Vault Edition as well as the standard PC and cross-gen digital editions of the game.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition retails for $99.99, and it comes with the full game, early access to the open beta, and early access to the campaign. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access is rather significant, as it allows fans to play through the game’s entire campaign on October 20, more than a week in advance of its October 28 release date. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition pre-orders also include the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, the Red Team 141 bundle that adds Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap operators on day one and in the beta, the Season 1 Battle Pass with 50 tier skips, the Ghost Legacy pack for Modern Warfare 2019 and Warzone, 10 hours of double XP tokens, the Final Judgement bundle for use in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, and the Khaled Al-Asad Bundle for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.





The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition will get players a lot of content for both the new game and the current Call of Duty titles on the market. Those that would rather just get the regular version game instead will still get some content in exchange for pre-ordering, though. Anyone that pre-orders the standard PC version of Modern Warfare 2 on PC or the cross-gen digital editions on console will also get early access to the open beta, early access to the campaign, the Final Judgement Bundle, and the Khaled Al-Asad Bundle.





It’s worth pointing out that those on PlayStation will get the most bang for their buck when it comes to pre-ordering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Those with early access on PlayStation will get to play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta from September 16 to September 17, while those on Xbox and PC will get early access from September 22 to September 23. All PlayStation players will get to play the beta from September 18 to September 20, as well as September 22 to September 26, while everyone PC and Xbox will get access September 24 to September 26.





Details about specific content that will be featured in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta have yet to be revealed outside a couple of maps, but fans should find out more information within the next couple of weeks. A big Call of Duty reveal event is scheduled to take place on September 15, at which point Activision is expected to fully pull the curtain back on the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer experience, as well as its plans for the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 battle royale.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

