AMD Ryzen 7000 release date confirmed, pricing starts at $299

The AMD Ryzen 7000 release date has finally been confirmed by CEO Dr. Lisa Su during the company’s ‘together we advance_PCs’ livestream. The company also shared details on the price, specs, and performance of its Zen 4 CPUs ahead of their imminent launch.

Mark your calendars, set your reminders, do whatever else you need to not forget that the AMD Ryzen 7000 release date is September 27, 2022. Four processors will be available come launch day, and we’ve got all the details you need to find the best gaming CPU for you.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

The most powerful chip in team red’s AM5 arsenal is the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, a processor that packs the same core and thread count as its predecessor but boasts much faster clock speeds and double the amount of L2 cache. While it does command a higher power draw, with a TDP of 170W, it will actually be cheaper than the previous flagship at $699 USD.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X specs Cores/Threads 16 cores / 32 threads Base/Boost Clock 4.5GHz / 5.7GHz TDP 170W Cache (L2+L3) 80MB (16+64) Price $699 USD

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X should offer the lion’s share of its more expensive counterpart’s performance, and costs a good chunk of change less to boot at $549 USD. With 12 cores and 24 threads, it’ll be no slouch when it comes to gaming or creative workloads, and actually features a higher base clock than the next model up.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X specs Cores/Threads 12 cores / 24 threads Base/Boost Clock 4.6GHz / 5.6GHz TDP 170W Cache (L2+L3) 76MB (12+64) Price $549 USD

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

For those wanting to use their system to both game and stream simultaneously, the AMD Ryzen 7700X should more than fit the bill. It’s less power hungry than either of its bigger brothers, but actually matches the TDP of the previous generation flagship chips at 105W. That extra juice naturally nets you extra performance, with much higher clock speeds than its 5000 series counterpart.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X specs Cores/Threads 8 cores / 16 threads Base/Boost Clock 4.5GHz / 5.4GHz TDP 105W Cache (L2+L3) 40MB (8+32) Price $399 USD

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Like its forefathers, the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X will likely be the CPU we recommend most people pick up for their gaming PC, as it should offer great levels of performance and value.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X specs Cores/Threads 6 cores / 12 threads Base/Boost Clock 4.7GHz / 5.3GHz TDP 105W Cache (L2+L3) 38MB (6+32) Price $299 USD

AMD claims that its Ryzen 7000 series chips offer an average 13% IPC uplift versus its current generation processors, with single thread performance jumping up by a massive 29%.

Throwing a touch of shade at Intel, the company says its entry level chip, the Ryzen 5 7600X can match is on average “5% faster for gaming on average” versus the competitor’s flagship Core i9 12900K.

You’ll need to wait for the official PCGamesN review on all the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors before we can wholly believe these stats, so stay tuned!