Andy Murray starts US Open with a win over Francisco Cerundolo after freak point incident

At the net at the end, he told Cerundolo: “What you did in the first set was very impressive. Not a lot of players would have done that. I really appreciate that.

Remarkably, world No.27 Cerundolo, who reached the semi-finals of the Miami Masters in March, has never won a singles match at a Grand Slam in four attempts. The clay-court specialist is also now 0-5 against British opponents after previously going down to Liam Broady, Cam Norrie, Dan Evans – in the first round of the French Open – and Ryan Peniston.

Murray will face the winner of the clash between Aussie John Millman and American wildcard Emilio Nava in the second round on Wednesday.