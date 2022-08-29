Aydan calls out “dead” Warzone esports scene ahead of World Series tournaments – Dexerto

While the Call of Duty World Series of Warzone’s main event will soon be underway, Aydan believes the game’s competitive scene is “dead” when compared to games like Apex Legends.

Like most competitive multiplayer games, Warzone hosts its own tournaments where players from around the world can compete against one another for titles and huge cash prizes. However, the popular BR has received a significant drop in the number of tourneys, which has led to a lot of frustration from the game’s pro players.

This is in direct contrast to games like Apex Legends, which Aydan believes treats competitive play a lot more seriously than Warzone. With the Call of Duty World Series of Warzone underway, the streamer has outlined his concerns for the current health of the tournament scene.

Aydan calls out lack of Warzone tournaments

“Warzone doesn’t have any tourneys, I’m not even joking,” said Aydan. “Warzone is so dead, the only reason they’re doing World Series of Warzone is probably because they have to do it once a year or something, I don’t know.”

The World Series of Warzone aims to pit the biggest names in Warzone against one another in order to win a massive cash prize, but Aydan believes there just hasn’t been enough interest in tourneys from the developers and tournament organizers.

“We had two [tourneys] on Verdansk but that’s because we had two years on Verdansk, right? They’re just going to do a World Series of Warzone, I don’t know they probably already had that sh*t planned and they have to do it. They’ll probably do it before the next CoD comes out,” said the streamer.

“Besides that, there’s literally no tournaments and it just goes to show that none of the tournament organizers want to invest any money into this game because it f*cking blows. I don’t blame them.”

Whether Warzone 2 will increase the number of tournaments remains to be seen, but for now, pro players will be hoping that the competitive scene is less “dead” than the current iteration.