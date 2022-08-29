Bad Bunny Performed At Yankee Stadium After Winning Artist Of The Year, Making All Puerto Ricans Proud

Everyone’s favorite Boricua daddy aka Bad Bunny just won the VMA for Artist of the Year, as he should!
And, while he was unfortunately not able to make it to the ceremony in New Jersey, Benito did treat his fans to a STELLAR performance at Yankee Stadium. Which, if you didn’t know, is a staple in the hearts of most Puerto Ricans living in the Bronx.
Yankee Stadium has seen a lot of talented Puerto Ricans give their all there, and to see one of our biggest stars in the middle of that field is something we’ll never forget.
And I’m not the only person who thinks this performance was an absolute masterpiece. Below are some of the best reactions to it:
