BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent savages co-star as they make return ‘Had a nice break’

Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones made their return to Morning Live on Monday after they enjoyed a well-deserved break for the summer. However, during the cross-over from BBC Breakfast, Jon Kay and Sally Nugent couldn’t resist taking a swipe at their BBC co-stars.

“This is Breakfast with Jon Kay and Sally Nugent,” Sally began as they welcomed viewers back.

Jon continued: “Thank you for joining us this morning, we are on BBC One until the slightly earlier time at nine o’clock this morning.”

“We get to go home a bit early, do we?” he asked as Sally beamed: “We do. We get to have a whole 13 minutes off.”

Taking aim at her co-stars, she added: “But we haven’t had the summer off like some people.”

