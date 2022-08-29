BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent savages co-star as they make return ‘Had a nice break’

Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones made their return to Morning Live on Monday after they enjoyed a well-deserved break for the summer. However, during the cross-over from BBC Breakfast, Jon Kay and Sally Nugent couldn’t resist taking a swipe at their BBC co-stars.
“This is Breakfast with Jon Kay and Sally Nugent,” Sally began as they welcomed viewers back.
Jon continued: “Thank you for joining us this morning, we are on BBC One until the slightly earlier time at nine o’clock this morning.”
“We get to go home a bit early, do we?” he asked as Sally beamed: “We do. We get to have a whole 13 minutes off.”
Taking aim at her co-stars, she added: “But we haven’t had the summer off like some people.”
Speaking about how fans in Australia love the show, she said: “They showed a new episode and it hit the top of the ratings immediately wherever I went.
“I think they were a bit disappointed that I wasn’t Brenda Blethyn.
“There is such an affection for that character, especially among maybe women of a certain age, like me.
“[Women] who are strong, competent or authoritative, don’t want to be judged by what they’re wearing, and not wanting to be defined by a man or by a family.”
She continued: “Somebody picked up the first Vera book in an Oxfam shop and she was an executive for ITV studios, and that’s how Vera became to be on the television.
“And the rest is history,” Jon chipped in as Ann repeated: “Yes, the rest is history.”
When asked whether she plans to write anymore Vera, the author beamed: “Absolutely.
“I’ve just delivered a new Matthew Venn book, but I’ll be thinking about a new Vera book when this one comes out.”
BBC Breakfast airs weekdays at 6am on BBC One.
