Belgium energy minister issues stark warning on EU gas crisis: ‘Terrible winter’

Tinne Van der Straeten said the cost of gas in Europe needed to be frozen urgently, adding that the link between gas and electricity prices was artificial and needed to be reformed.

She said: “The next five to 10 winters will be terrible if we don’t do anything. We must act at source, at European level, and work to freeze gas prices.

“There is an urgent need to introduce a European price cap. This can reduce the energy bill by 770 euros per year per family.

“The European energy market is failing and urgently needs reform. This is no longer tenable for many families and companies. By reforming, we are tackling exuberant excess profits.”

Support for price controls at the EU level has grown across the bloc amid surging energy costs sparked by the Ukraine war.

Countries backing Ukraine have tried to cut imports of Russian gas and oil.