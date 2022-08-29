Considering genealogy? Here’s some resources, organizations for Black Kentuckians

Yvonne Giles scrubs a headstones at African Cemetery No. 2 in Lexington, Ky., on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Giles uses old military records to apply for headstones for veterans whose headstones have gone missing over the years. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Even as resources become more widely available online and a greater number of records digitized, African Americans looking to learn more about their history and heritage face unique challenges.

The federal government didn’t include African American individuals in the census by name until 1870 – though the first enslaved Africans landed at Point Comfort more than 250 years prior, in 1619. Instead of more traditional vital records – birth, death, marriage certificates and the like – many African Americans must look elsewhere to find their pre-Emancipation ancestors.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of places Black Kentuckians can connect with to begin or continue their genealogy journey. This list is in no way comprehensive, and many local libraries, news organizations and museums have individual collections, records and offerings, not to mention private citizens who may hold family documents that contain information about enslaved and formerly enslaved people.

Genealogy resources, organizations focused on Black Kentuckians

The African American Genealogy Group of Kentucky welcomes anyone interested in the research, and preservation of the commonwealth’s African American history, according to its site. The organization holds monthly meetings, events and more, and memberships are $31 for individuals.

The AAGGKY’s online resource guide includes videos with tips for getting started and locating records on enslaved ancestors, reading recommendations on the state’s Black history and genealogy best practices, and a listing of other genealogy groups, including those in Kentucky and more. Some resources are exclusive to members.

The Kentucky African American Heritage Commission, a part of the state historic preservation office, is a 19-member panel charged with safeguarding key historic sites.

Though not in the Bluegrass, the Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center, based in Fort Wayne, Ind., has a database of Kentucky genealogy resources through its “African American Gateway” project. There, individuals can find numerous offerings, including historic deed listings, census records, military documents and more.

The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville seeks to elevate and showcase the state’s rich Black history, according to its site. The organization has hosted genealogy workshops in the past.

Resources focused on general Kentucky genealogy

The Kentucky Historical Society bills itself as the premier destination for genealogy research in the commonwealth. The society, based in Frankfort, advertises a swath of resources, with an online catalog so you can peruse the offerings from home.

Lexington has a Family History Center at 1789 Tates Creek Pike, open limited hours Tuesdays and Thursday. The center can be reached by phone at 859-269-2722 or email at ky_lexington@familyhistorymail.org. There are family history centers in several other parts of the state, as well.

The Lexington History Museum offers some genealogy resources, including a searchable records database for the Lexington Cemetery.

The Kentucky Department for Library and Archives has a wealth of state and local government digital and physical records, though obtaining copies may come with a fee. According to its website, the earliest birth and death records on file there date to 1852 – 11 years prior to the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation.

The Kentucky Genealogical Society fosters networking and education around genealogy work in the state, according to its site. The public can access research materials and records, training and more with a $20 individual membership.

Other genealogy resources to trace African American ancestry

The nonprofit African American Genealogy Group, based out of Philadelphia, supports genealogy research across the nation, according to its website. The African American Genealogy Group of Kentucky promotes many of the Philadelphia-based groups offering on its own website, including virtual seminars and more.

The AAGG’s website offers an interactive and easy-to-navigate guide to getting started with your research. Membership to the organization begins at $40 for individuals, and some discounts are available for senior citizens and students.

The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society promotes scholarly research and connects the community with resources on African American history and culture, according to its website. It is affiliated with the National Genealogical Society and the Federation of Genealogical Societies.

Its resource listings include things like oral history databases and means to research surnames. Individual memberships are $35.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture, a Smithsonian holding, features a library with records and for research on the African Diaspora, Black history and culture in the U.S. You can ask genealogy-related questions of the library directly via email at AskaGenealogist@si.edu.

The National Archives offers resource guides based on ethnicity on its website, as well as information on the basics of genealogy, vital records and more. The archives’ featured records and holdings are extensive.