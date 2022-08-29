Dad goes viral with savvy new method to save money on energy bills – ‘get dressed’

With the UK in a cost of living crisis, Britons are trying to save money wherever they can. This may include reducing energy bills at home.

A dad has shared his method of discouraging his kids from turning on the heating at home.

When the children get to the heater, they are confronted with a post-it note reading a series of questions to see if they are eligible for turning the heating on.

The post-it note reads: “Before turning heat on: Do you?

“Have socks on. Long sleeve shirt. Underwear / pants. See your breath.”

