Dad goes viral with savvy new method to save money on energy bills – ‘get dressed’

With the UK in a cost of living crisis, Britons are trying to save money wherever they can. This may include reducing energy bills at home.
A dad has shared his method of discouraging his kids from turning on the heating at home.
When the children get to the heater, they are confronted with a post-it note reading a series of questions to see if they are eligible for turning the heating on.
The post-it note reads: “Before turning heat on: Do you?
“Have socks on. Long sleeve shirt. Underwear / pants. See your breath.”
According to this funny dad, children should be putting on socks, a long sleeved shirt and underwear before even considering switching the heating on.
If you have all these garments on, “no heat needed”, and the advice is not to put the heating on but “get dressed”.
The only reason to turn the heating on in this house is if you can “see your breath”.
And even then, this dad advised layering up instead of using energy.
@1meleft empathised with the savvy dad: “When you’re trying to save on utilities, I hear you pops.”
Another, @lightnow10, asked: “Question is…are they going to comply?”
But not everybody agreed with the seemingly strict rule, with @cbcook stating: “I don’t agree at all.
“Everyone is freezing in the house even fully clothed. You’re not the only one who lives there. Why make everyone suffer? No respect.”
Source link