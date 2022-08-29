Daniel Radcliffe gets weird in this new trailer for ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

The new trailer for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” dropped on Monday, featuring Radcliffe as the famed quippy singer. Radcliffe — with his curly brown mop of hair, wire-rim glasses and bushy mustache — is almost unrecognizable.
“My whole life all I wanted was to make up new words to a song that already exists,” Radcliffe, as Yankovic, says in the trailer. From there, the trailer takes off — chronicling the bizarre rise of Weird Al, including a hook-up scene with Madonna (played by Evan Rachel Wood).
