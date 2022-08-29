Drivers urged to use little-known car cooling tricks instead of air con – Saves fuel

Thousands of motorists will be enjoying road trips and bank holiday weekend getaways with many still anxious about fuel prices. The current RAC Fuel Watch indicates that drivers will have to pay 170.40p per litre of unleaded and 182.70p per litre of diesel on average.
While most holidaymakers will be enjoying the sunny weather, it can be a hindrance, especially for a vehicle.
Every driver knows the pain of entering a sizzling car that was parked in the glaring sunshine.
When faced with a hot car interior, many motorists make the mistake of blasting the air con on without cooling the vehicle down first.
According to experts, using air con can increase fuel consumption by as much as 20 percent.
READ MORE: Electric car users warned as charging more expensive than PETROL
There’s nothing worse than getting into a boiling hot car at the end of the day, so be mindful of where the car is left.
Get a mini-fan
A portable fan can make all the difference, even on the hottest summer days.
These fans are small but mighty when it comes to cooling down while stuck in a hot car.
Use a dashboard cover
Put on a dashboard cover on the car’s windshield to keep sunlight away from the car’s interior.
The heat won’t be as overwhelming if there are no hot vinyl surfaces to touch.
Keep windows slightly cracked
It’s obviously not a good idea to open windows all the way but leaving just a small crack will promote ventilation and help to keep the car cool.
Source link