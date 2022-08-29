EastEnders theory: Little Mo returns to Walford as Freddie Slater uncovers family betrayal

“I had prepped but I hadn’t really got into the emotion of Freddie so I decided to lock myself in my changing room just to get in the emotions of that and really feel the character in the scene and understand it.

“I did the scene and I thought I smashed it a bit. I was overwhelmed with emotion to the point I was shaking.

“It wasn’t me it was Freddie I can’t describe it other than I felt that I was acting.

“After I finished I went around the corner so everyone else could finish the scene and as soon as they were done Emma and Perry got up and came around the corner to give me a big kiss and a cuddle.

“It was so nice. I really appreciate stuff like that, I love stuff like that, I really value stuff like that so that was a big moment for me and they made sure I knew that I did well.”

EastEnders airs on BBC One from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm.