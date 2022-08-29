Energy crisis dominates Europe’s autumn agenda

This article is an on-site version of our Europe Express newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday and Saturday morning

As the unbearably hot summer draws to a close, leaving river beds exposed, crops compromised and forests reeling from the months-long wildfires, the autumn is shaping up equally problematic.

The spectre of recession is on the horizon as monetary chiefs warn of continued inflationary pressure and investors bet against the euro.

With Gazprom announcing further cuts to Europe’s supplies by Wednesday, several governments are putting the energy crisis back on top of their agenda this week. (There is still no date on the emergency energy council that was announced by the Czech presidency last week, however.)

In Prague, foreign ministers gathering tomorrow are expected to suspend the bloc’s visa facilitation agreement with Moscow, absent an agreement on an outright ban on Russian tourists.

We’ll also look at the forthcoming debate on how to reform the Stability and Growth Pact, which is now officially linked to the European Central Bank’s new bond-buying programme.

Energy crunch

With Brussels slowly returning to work this week following the August break, no issue is more pressing than the brutal shock the energy crisis is inflicting on EU households and businesses, write Sam Fleming and Valentina Pop in Brussels.

European governments have allocated €280bn to cushion their economies from the energy crisis, according to estimates from Bruegel, the think-tank, but the bill seems set to go even higher as European gas prices reach fresh records (exceeding €343 per megawatt hour on Friday).

An economic contraction in the euro area will now be difficult to avoid. Central bankers over the weekend vowed to further increase interest rates, with eurozone inflation tipped to set a new record of 9 per cent in the year to August when the latest data is released on Wednesday.

The question facing the EU is how to improve the patchy efforts at co-ordination on energy policy seen so far this year. In July, EU ministers agreed to a voluntary reduction in national gas demand of 15 per cent between August and March — on top of efforts to diversify gas supplies and boost storage — but they are now under pressure to go further.

An emergency energy council, picking up from where ministers left it in July, has been called, but it is unlikely to happen this week, according to an EU diplomat familiar with the discussions. “Every council needs preparation,” the diplomat said.

The argument for joint action is clear. Massive new investments will be needed to better integrate EU energy infrastructure (especially for a gas pipeline linking the Iberian peninsula to the rest of Europe’s network) — a topic likely to feature tomorrow when German chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Spanish premier Pedro Sánchez in Meseberg. But even with German support, such projects take time.

One positive piece of news on the joint action front is that as of Saturday, gas storage across the bloc was close to the 80 per cent target set by the European Commission earlier this year — with Germany, France, Italy and Spain already going beyond that target, according to data compiled by Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Still, the debate over whether to overhaul the energy markets is set to gain impetus, with Handelsblatt reporting that German economy minister Robert Habeck wants to decouple gas and electricity prices — an idea long pushed by Spain, Italy and Belgium.

Such ideas would only pay off over time. The near and present danger is households facing crippling power costs this winter that drive millions into energy poverty and trigger a wave of business failures.

The Belgian government will hold a meeting on Wednesday to look at additional ways to lower the energy bill for households, given the twelve-fold increase in gas prices compared with last year. Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo is seeking to push for an EU-wide price cap after warning last week that “the next five to 10 winters will be difficult”.

But some economists argue the EU needs to create stronger incentives for households and businesses to curb gas consumption, rather than enacting costly and poorly targeted caps on energy bills and energy subsidies. The overriding impression is of governments desperately chasing the problem with winter on the horizon, rather than finding ways of getting on top of it.

Chart du jour: Shorting Italy

With less than a month to go until Italians elect their new government, read more from Laurence Fletcher and Nikou Asgari on why hedge funds have lined up the biggest bet against the country’s bonds since the global financial crisis.

Work in progress

Like Gaudi’s celebrated cathedral in Barcelona, the EU’s Stability and Growth Pact seems to get more monumental and extravagantly complex with each passing decade, writes Sam Fleming.

Now EU member states are planning to knock a few towers and crenellations off the EU’s fiscal regime as they seek to make it clearer and more enforceable.

Paolo Gentiloni, the EU economics commissioner, is among the officials who have the unenviable task this autumn of finding a consensus on the reforms among EU finance ministries.

In a recent interview with Europe Express, the Italian expressed some optimism that a deal can be struck after the commission tables proposals most likely in late September or early October.

The reason? The European Central Bank has now formally incorporated the need for compliance with the EU budget rules into its new bond-buying programme, dubbed the Transmission Protection Instrument. This, said Gentiloni, should serve as “another factor pushing us to accelerate and have a swift agreement” on how to improve the rules.

Gentiloni said he did not want to prejudge what kind of legal vehicle the EU would use to overhaul the SGP, which aims to keep member states from running excessive deficits and debt burdens. It would be a mistake for the commission to exclude legislative changes, Gentiloni said, but a decision on this would come at the end of the discussions, not the beginning.

The goal in his mind was to find a balance between member states feeling they have ownership of fiscal plans agreed with the commission and the need for proper enforcement of the debt and deficit rules.

As things stood, the rules were so “abstract and far from reality” that they had de facto not been enforced.

As such, plans for the reduction of public debt should be “more credible” — meaning gradual and established over a midterm perspective, rather than in annual steps. The need for flexibility to be twinned with improved enforcement was also stressed in a German position paper on the topic over the summer.

There was also a need to ensure capitals pushed ahead with the “mountain of investments” ahead of them, Gentiloni said, in areas including green, digital, energy and common defence.

While some economists have suggested a so-called green golden rule to skew the rules in favour of investment in the fight against climate change, Gentiloni hinted that there were other ways to achieve the goal of incentivising investment.

“Just think how strong a signal of confidence it would be for the markets if we find a swift common basis, balancing reduction of debts with the need for public investments, as well as ownership and enforcement,” Gentiloni said.

Like cathedral-building, it won’t be an easy task.

What to watch today

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen debates climate policies with German economy minister Robert Habeck in Berlin German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets his Czech counterpart in Prague Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks virtually at Slovenia’s “Bled Strategic Forum”

. . . and later this week

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez in Meseberg tomorrow Defence and foreign ministers meet for an informal council in Prague tomorrow and Wednesday, cohesion ministers on Friday German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier hosts Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal in Berlin on Sunday

Notable, Quotable

If we don’t work together, it will help Russia. The best way to help Russia is to leave the team

Norway plans: The power grid operators of Denmark, Finland and Sweden have taken the unusual step of warning Norway that its plans to stop exporting electricity amid a drop in hydro power undermined Europe and boosted Vladimir Putin’s hand.

Kosovo progress: The EU said Saturday it had brokered a deal between Serbia and Kosovo to ease travel restrictions, removing an issue that had raised tensions in the western Balkans.

