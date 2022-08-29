‘Entitled’ Meghan and Harry ‘trying to play royal game without following any rules’





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK next month to look in on “charities close to their heart” in Manchester and London. A spokesperson for the US-based royals said they were “delighted” to be coming to the UK. But they may not be met with the same reception Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said the British Public is “unlikely to give them an easy ride”. The trip marks only the second time the two have returned to the UK as a couple since stepping down as senior royals in March 2020.

Mr Sacerdoti said the two want to “emulate the type of work they left behind” without any of the rules. He continued: “They want all the personal attention of being royals without any of the restrictions or rules that protect the institution.” The trip also comes as the Duke has reportedly filed another legal challenge against the Home Office over his security row. Harry is taking legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when visiting. He has claimed previously it was unsafe for him and his family to visit Britain without police protection.

Mr Sacerdoti accused the couple of “expecting the perks, but none of the responsibilities” of being a senior royal. “They’re trying to play the royal game without keeping to the royal rules,” he added. Royal commentator Angela Levin recently accused the Sussexes of trying to “create an alternative woke Royal Family”. Speaking on these claims Mr Sacredoti said the couple “still want to be thought of as royal”. He said: “They do still trade on their titles, which they are entitled to, but it shows an element of intention that I think they do still want to be thought of as royal, and more in touch and more compassionate, more woke than the rest of the royal family.” READ MORE: ‘Not about you’ Meghan told she ‘may not be cut out for public life’