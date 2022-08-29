Environment minister to share Alberta’s story

CCUS: The government says Alberta is recognized as a leader in developing carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technology. Alberta and industry have committed about $1.8 billion to fund projects like the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line and Quest, which are said to have safely captured and stored more than eight million tonnes of emissions so far.

Methane: Alberta is said to be on track to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by 45 per cent below 2014 levels as early as 2025, with about 34 per cent reductions as of 2020.

Renewables: The government says Alberta is working toward 30 per cent of the province’s electricity coming from renewable sources by 2030. Since 2019, more than $3.1 billion worth of utility-scale renewable generation projects have been announced in Alberta.

Hydrogen: Alberta’s Hydrogen Roadmap outlines the path for Alberta’s role in the clean hydrogen market, including integrating hydrogen within the province’s existing energy systems, and developing the capacity to export clean hydrogen to international markets. Alberta is said to be the largest hydrogen producer in Canada, and studies show Alberta can produce some of the lowest-cost clean hydrogen globally.

Air: The province says it is on track to end coal-fired generation in 2023, seven years ahead of the government’s 2030 goal.

Waste: Alberta is taking steps to ensure plastics are not just used and recycled but also turned into new products. Government officials say this work includes the extended producer responsibility (EPR) framework, which shifts the cost of recycling from municipalities and taxpayers to producers. EPR is part of Alberta’s Natural Gas Vision and Strategy, and is said to move Alberta closer to becoming the western North America centre of excellence for plastics diversion and recycling by 2030.

Alberta’s government says it is committed to working with its national and international partners to advance shared interests that can lead to new opportunities for people and businesses in Alberta and around the world.