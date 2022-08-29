Ethan Plath Reveals Where His Relationship With Olivia Is At In Rare Post

Ethan Plath rarely shares about his personal life on social media, but the 24-year-old reality star gave a quick update on how life is going after the Season 4 finale of “Welcome to Plathville.” He posted a carousel of photos on his Instagram of him and Olivia Plath during their summer vacation, with the caption, “Had an awesome summer in Europe with my sweetie, definitely some soul searching moments. But it really does feel amazing to be back in the U.S. working on my motors and bikes!”

The post was a breath of fresh air amidst the Plath family chaos, and fans are rejoicing that the couple appears to be stronger than ever. “I’m really so happy for you two growing and powering through some really challenging things as a couple… I truly believe you two are meant for each other in all the best ways!” one fan commented, with another adding, “You two are my favorite.”

Olivia, a photographer by trade, has also kept a steady stream of photos posted on her Instagram during the summer, documenting the smiling duo in picturesque destinations including Paris and Isle of Skye, Scotland.