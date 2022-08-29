Fire Emblem Heroes adding Deirdre: Fated Saint as new Legendary Hero

Deirdre: Fated Saint, coming from Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War, has been announced as the next Legendary Hero for Fire Emblem Heroes.

The character is voiced by Erica Mendez and has art from Haimura Kiyotaka. As for her learnable skills, the lineup includes Spirit Forest Writ, Circlet of Balance, Still Water 4, Atk/Res Tempo 3, and Atk/Res Menace.

Deirdre: Fated Saint goes live in Fire Emblem Heroes on August 31 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET. Players will be able to summon previously released 5-star New, Legendary, and Mythic Heroes as well.

Here’s a trailer:

Fire Emblem Heroes is currently available on mobile via iOS and Android.

