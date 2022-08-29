Fortnite update 21.50 PATCH NOTES, server downtime, Late Game Arena, end of season event

Fortnite fans are counting down to the release of update 21.50 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android. The new Fortnite update has an August 30 release date, and a 9am BST UK launch time. Needless to say, as a big numbered update, the new patch will be accompanied by a period of extended server downtime. Matchmaking will be disabled at 8.30am, while servers should be back online by 11am BST.

The news was announced by Epic Games on Twitter: “Update v21.50 is set to release on August 30th! Downtime starts at 4:00 AM ET (08:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior.

“Please note, in this update we will be vaulting the Impostors playlists.”

As confirmed by Epic Games on Twitter, the Imposters playlist will be vaulted as part of the new update.

Fortnite insiders like Hypex have also revealed more about what fans can expect from the update, which is expected to be the penultimate patch of the season.

According to Hypex, OG weapons will return in Late Game Arena, alongside detailed leaderboards and rift spawning.

Elsewhere, the Pump Shotgun is also expected to make a return, alongside classic lobbies and the new Crew Pack cosmetics.

With the season coming to an end, Epic is expected to lay the foundations for the end of season event. Likewise, files for next season’s skins may make an appearance.

The next season is expected to revolve around Marvel, and could include skins like Miles Morales and Shuri.

You can see the remaining Fortnite update 21.50 patch notes below…