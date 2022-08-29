Frenkie de Jong spotted ‘jetting off to London’ amid Chelsea and Man Utd links

Frenkie de Jong has been spotted apparently on his way to London as Chelsea and Manchester United battle to secure his signing. The Barcelona star has struggled for game time in La Liga this season. And his trip to Europe is sure to spark rumours about which club he may be potentially be joining.

De Jong has started just one of Barcelona’s three La Liga matches so far this season and was left on the bench for Sunday’s emphatic 4-0 win over Real Valladolid. And, now, El Chirinquito have obtained footage of the 25-year-old jetting away from Catalonia with his fiancee, Mikky Kiemeney, alongside him.

They stated on Twitter: “BOMB NEWS! FRENKIE DE JONG, address LONDON.” Reporters are heard asking: “Are you staying at Barcelona, Frenkie? Is there contact from Chelsea?

“The supporters want to know if you’re staying. You’re going to London, is that for Chelsea? Is there any contact from United?” De Jong, however, refuses to answer any questions as he makes his way into the terminal.

