GMB uproar: Fans slam ex-police head who blasts dancing officers ‘We don’t prance!’

“’Smile, engage, tell the revellers where we can be found to report concerns or any crime that occurs, but we do not dance, we don’t prance, we [are the] police!’”

However, Peter’s comments caused an uproar with GMB viewers, as many have sided with the police choosing to get more involved with the event.

Alison White said: “The police officers were policing an event and engaging with the community, to me that is just as important.

“It builds trust between officers and the public. I would rather see police engaging with the public and building a trust than some standing there glaring at everyone.”