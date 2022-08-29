Harry Styles Fans Threw Chicken Nuggets On Stage, And He Had To Stop The Show To Figure Out What Was Going On

One fan decided to take this unique approach when they threw their leftover chicken nuggs on stage during a recent concert at Madison Square Garden.
Harry was so taken aback that he literally stopped the show to call out whoever had tossed it to the stage.
“Interesting, very interesting approach. Who threw the chicken nugget?” he slyly asked nearby fans.
Of course, the audience chanted for Harry to take a bite of the stale snack — seemingly forgetting that he doesn’t actually eat meat.
“First of all, this is cold, and I’m assuming very old,” he said, while reminding fans that he doesn’t eat chicken.
In the end, Harry threw the nugget back to its owner in the crowd before pleading with them not to eat it.
“Would you like it back? Why?” Harry said as he watched it hit the floor. “Don’t eat it! Now it’s on the floor! Don’t go looking for it, we’ll get you another nugget.”
No word on whether that fan ever got more nuggets courtesy of Harry.
