Holly Willoughby opens up on ‘first’ for family after This Morning break ‘Just happened’

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been away from ITV show as they took time off over the summer. Favourites such as Josie Gibson, Vernon Kaye, Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond have held down the fort whilst the iconic duo have been away. Now, as the summer holidays come to an end, the pair have opened up about their time away from the show, with Holly opening up about her family life.

Holly and Phillip hosted their final show on Friday, July 8 before taking their annual holiday with their families.

The pair are set to return to the iconic sofa on Monday, September 5 ready for the autumn and winter season.

When touching on their time away and what helps them switch off and unwind, Phillip admitted: “I unwind quite quickly really, knowing those weeks are rolling ahead of you where you can do what you like and see who you want.

“Enjoy barbecues in the garden, and knowing that you’re going away. Just that feeling of, ‘Right, here comes the summer!”

