‘I’m not sniffing at £40!’ Alice Beer blasts ‘pompous’ not switching off in saving tip

With energy prices set to increase again this autumn, consumer journalist Alison Beer gave This Morning viewers some tips and tricks on what they could do to save some cash. Speaking to ITV hosts Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay, she told them she would try and “chip away” at something she believes is ridiculous.
Giving her thoughts on the current financial situation, she stated that the thought of the average family having to pay £3,500 on heating and eating is “ludicrous”.
Telling the This Morning presenters that Britons aren’t living in normal times with the rising costs of energy prices, she shared some tips on how to save some money.
She said: “I’m going to look at five different areas where you can save some money.”
Alice then revealed she read a “pompous” piece over the weekend that suggested there was no point in switching your energy appliances off standby as it saves little money
Speaking about the piece, she said: “It only saves you about £2 a year.
“I’m sorry, but if you’ve got 20 things, phone charger, TV, hairdryer…everything is on standby constantly.
“Times that by £2 a year, I would take a £40 gain, wouldn’t you?! I’m not sniffing at £40.”
Both Rochelle and Vernon agreed with Alice on turning off appliances to save that extra bit of money as she called it a given.
She then revealed that if most households turned items off standby they’d retain around £50.
Another tip Alice shared was to only put your dishwasher and washing machines on full loads only.
Commenting on the hack, she said: “I don’t like having dirty washing piled up in front of the washing machine, but I’m going to get over it.”
Alice stated that by doing so, it could save people up to £60 a year and when the energy bills start to increase over the next few months, so will that amount.
Touching on cooking habits, the ITV star said that cooking a jacket potato in the oven roughly costs 27p, whereas popping them in the microwave instead will only be 3p.
She also suggested filling a kettle with the specific amount of water you need rather than the whole way.
Agreeing, Rochelle interrupted as she commented that every little change does help.
