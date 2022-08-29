‘I’m not sniffing at £40!’ Alice Beer blasts ‘pompous’ not switching off in saving tip

With energy prices set to increase again this autumn, consumer journalist Alison Beer gave This Morning viewers some tips and tricks on what they could do to save some cash. Speaking to ITV hosts Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay, she told them she would try and “chip away” at something she believes is ridiculous.

Giving her thoughts on the current financial situation, she stated that the thought of the average family having to pay £3,500 on heating and eating is “ludicrous”.

Telling the This Morning presenters that Britons aren’t living in normal times with the rising costs of energy prices, she shared some tips on how to save some money.

She said: “I’m going to look at five different areas where you can save some money.”

Alice then revealed she read a “pompous” piece over the weekend that suggested there was no point in switching your energy appliances off standby as it saves little money