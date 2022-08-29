‘Learned the hard way’ Strictly winner Louis Smith got rude awakening from partner Flavia

Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, 33, danced to victory when he competed on the 2012 series of Strictly Come Dancing. He was partnered with Italian professional, Flavia Cacace, 42, and the pair delighted both the fans and judges with notable performances to Rule The World and (I’ve Had) the Time Of My Life.

Nevertheless, the experience did not lessen Louis’ love of fitness and he recently teamed up with Tu Clothing at Sainsbury’s to discover whether their clothing is suitable for those with active lifestyles. To test the durability of their school uniforms, Louis put the garments to the test in the Playground Games. On why he got involved, he said: “It showed that their school clothes are really well made and they will stand the test of time. And they come with a 150-day guarantee which is quite unheard of.

“We had a fantastic day. All the kids really enjoyed themselves and I think we showed just how fantastic Tu Clothing really is.



“We were getting them to hang upside down, we were doing long jump, triple jump, cart wheels, racing, knee slides, we were really kind of putting the school uniform through the paces.



“I’m happy to say as well that there was not one rip, not one hole or snag and no kids went away crying either!”



Louis Smith teamed up with Tu to help parents see why Tu’s uniform gets gold for durability at the ‘The Ultimate Playground Games.