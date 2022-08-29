Lebanon’s economic crisis is pushing families to the brink

Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein was desperate. With mounting debts and medical bills for his ailing father, Hussein needed access to the $209,000 he kept in a savings account in Lebanon’s Federal Bank. But, like most Lebanese trapped in the Kafkaesque nightmare of their country’s financial collapse, his funds have been frozen for more than two years, with monthly withdrawals capped at the equivalent of $400 — hardly enough for his family to survive on.

Lately, according to Hussein, the west Beirut branch of his bank had been withholding even that paltry monthly allowance, despite his remonstrations. After another argument with the branch manager on August 12, Hussein went to his car, brought out a rifle and a canister of gasoline, and held six people hostage, demanding the release of his funds.

Mobile phone footage of the incident spread rapidly on social media. Many were quick to endorse the actions of a man whose anger they shared — seeing him as more Robin Hood than Clyde Barrow, driven to desperate measures by an entrenched ruling class that has yet to implement a road map for recovery.

As police arrived on the scene, dozens of people massed outside, turning the hold-up into a full-blown protest against Lebanon’s banks and ruling class. Shouts of “let him go” and “down with the banks” rang out.

Hussein released the hostages when the bank agreed to hand over $35,000 of his money, following six hours of tense negotiations. After five days in custody, half of which were spent on hunger strike, the Federal Bank dropped its charges, and he walked free. Last week, he told Vice News that he may try the stunt again: “Even before the money runs out, I will go to the bank and take more . . . Maybe the same bank, another bank, but I will do it again.” The bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

He is not the first disgruntled depositor to “rob” a bank since the crisis began. In January, in the northern Bekaa Valley another man armed with a gun took nine members of staff hostage until the BBAC bank gave him $50,000 from his account. Back then, the public was divided on whether to call him a hero or a criminal. But seven months later, there was a more visible outpouring of support for Hussein.

“I shouldn’t really be saying this but . . . we all understand what [Hussein] did. He actually did what many of us want to do,” said Leen, a bank teller who asked her last name be withheld for fear of retribution from her employer. “He was pushed to the extreme.” She added: “I’m just surprised there haven’t been more people trying to rob banks so far.”

Lebanon’s financial collapse — one of the worst economic crises in modern history — is in its third year, and has forced three-quarters of the population into poverty. The currency has lost more than 90 per cent of its value.

Earlier this month, the World Bank published a scathing report, accusing the Lebanese authorities of operating a giant Ponzi scheme that has “caused unprecedented social and economic pain”. The report said public finance was used to capture the state’s resources for political patronage, creating a “deliberate” depression. It added that a “significant portion” of people’s savings had been “misused and misspent over the past 30 years”.

In the absence of formal capital control laws, banks decide who can access their funds, with most people limited to small monthly withdrawals. But media reports show that politically connected people have sent millions of dollars abroad. Meanwhile, the government has stalled on reform initiatives that could unlock international aid money, while endemic corruption and a lack of public infrastructure mean punishing bills for exhausted citizens.

Despite these hardships, the capital is full of recently imported luxury cars and its beaches and restaurants are packed with expats home for the summer. But children are also sifting through dumpsters for scraps with their malnourished parents, while gaunt retirees, whose savings have been lost in the crisis, spend stifling summer days without power in their tiny, cramped apartments.

In the absence of state efforts to alleviate the crisis, Hussein’s bank hold-up may not be the last.

