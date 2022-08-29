Meghan Markle voices concern over Archie attending UK school: ‘I have a problem with that’





In her new interview, Meghan lifted the lid on much of her and Prince Harry’s new life in Montecito. Among these glimpses into the pair’s life was a startling moment the Duchess said she would “never be able to do school pickup” if Archie was going to school in the UK.

Reporting the conversation, journalist Allison P. Davies wrote in New York magazine The Cut: “Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the U.K., she’d never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures.” Meghan told the interviewer: “Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. “That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child.” Ms Davies noted that “two Montecito moms waiting in front of the school stopped mid-chat to do a double take” as Meghan arrived to pick him up.

However, she added: " Archie is just the cheerful kid who brings a week's worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates and enjoys playing a 'roaring' game at recess." It's not the first time the Sussexes have expressed concern about their privacy when taking their children to and from school. The moment Meghan dropped off Archie for his first day of school was snapped by photographers, prompting Harry to vent his frustration in an interview. Appearing on the Armchair Expert podcast, the Prince critiqued paparazzi culture and branded it "madness". Harry said: "Page Six of the New York Post, they took photos of my son being picked up from school on his first day."

“The helicopters, the drones, the paparazzi cutting the fence, like, it was madness. And people out there, their response was, ‘What do you expect if you live in L.A.?’” “First of all, we didn’t mean to live in L.A. This is a staging area to try and find a house. And secondly, how sad that if you live in L.A. and you’re a well-known figure, you just have to expect it.” However, he added that dealing with paparazzi had since been “way better” after moving to Montecito.