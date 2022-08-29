Microsoft applying cloud security principles to Open RAN networks

In disaggregated 5G networks, “the attack surface area has increased dramatically,” Microsoft Azure for Operators CTO writes

In its purest form, 5G is described as “cloud-native,” meaning that network workloads traditionally performed in purpose-built boxes are now run as software instances in centralized and decentralized cloud computing infrastructure. A parallel trend here is network disaggregation wherein hardware and software are decoupled, allowing operators much greater optionality compared to integrated systems. Open RAN is a great example of how operators are approaching multi-vendor radio systems and embracing distributed cloud computing to operate and optimize the radio access network.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft Technical Fellow and CTO of Azure for Operators Victor Bahl explored the seachanges impacting how networks are designed, built and run, and also called out how this shift toward cloud and software also changes security logic. In the piece, Bahl makes the point that with multi-vendor networks running in cloud environments, “The attack surface area has increased dramatically. Network architects have to protect each of these components along their interconnects—both independently and together. Furthermore, packets are now processed by multiple servers, any of which could be compromised. 5G brings the promise of a significant number of connected…[internet of things] devices that, once compromised, could also be turned into an army of attackers.”

As it relates to Open RAN networks, Bahl wrote that the distributed, modular and software-based nature of these types of networks “enables Microsoft to deploy security capabilities and features as scale across the O-RAN ecosystem.” The company can “add sophisticated security features in real-time, including AI/ML and advanced cloud security capabilities to promptly detect and actively mitigate malicious activities.”

Drawing from its zero-trust approach to network security, Microsoft is using several Azure service “to provide a foundation for secure and verifiable deployment of RAN components,” he wrote.

For a deeper dive into Microsoft’s approach to securing Open RAN, check out the paper, “Bringing Cloud Security to the Open RAN.”

Beyond security for 5G, Microsoft earlier this year announced Azure products focused on helping operators monetize their investments in 5G, particularly Azure Operator Distributed Services, a hybrid cloud platform tuned to the needs of communications service providers. When this launched in February, Microsoft Azure EVP Jason Zander noted the ability to operate core, RAN, OSS, BSS and other vital technology stacks on a unified cloud platform.

In 2021, Microsoft announced a major deal with AT&T that saw the operator not only transition network workloads into Microsoft’s cloud, but also saw Microsoft acquire the AT&T-developed Network Cloud, and related IP, for incorporation into the Azure for Operators portfolio.

Back to 5G network security, at the May Contain Hackers 2022 event held in the Netherlands in July, Security Research Labs Founder Karsten Nohl said his firm broke into live 5G networks and “In most cases…were able to take control of the network,” according to reporting from IEEE Spectrum.

According to IEEE Spectrum’s piece, Nohl said: “5G has swept over telcos with all its implications, and nobody seems well prepared. We are introducing new technology into mobile networks, and those technologies can greatly enhance the security of our mobile networks. Or they can basically destroy any hacking resistance we’ve built up over the years. People are not aware of those choices.”

For its part, Microsoft seems aware of how moving network workloads into the cloud demands a change in security processes. “We continue to invest billions to improve cybersecurity outcomes,” Bahl wrote. “Microsoft knows that while we need to continue to be vigilant, the telecommunications industry ultimately benefits by making Microsoft Azure part of their critical infrastructure.”