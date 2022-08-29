Morning Live’s Kimberley Walsh had ‘weird’ discovery after meeting Queen with Girls Aloud

The BBC’s Morning Live star Kimberley Walsh, 40, has admitted she had a “weird” discovery when meeting the Queen for the first time in an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk. The presenter confessed the monarch reminded her of “her grandmother” and that the ever-composed royal was actually “very warm”.

Kimberley, who rose to fame in pop group Girls Aloud, met the Queen with the other members of her group following their set at the 100th Royal Variety Performance to mark Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee.

Girls Aloud members, Kimberley, Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and the late Sarah Harding, who died of cancer last year, were all in attendance.

Remembering the special moment when they met the monarch, Kimberley admitted she was “reminded of her grandmother”.

“It’s definitely a tick-box moment, isn’t it, when you get to meet Her Majesty the Queen,” she said.