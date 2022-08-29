Netflix Films Day 2022 Announcement: The Archies, Jogi and Many More

Netflix Films Day 2022 is here and the streaming platform is on a roll by revealing some very exciting and intriguing titles that will be released in the coming months. Recently, the film Darlings had been making news by securing its place in the Top 10 list and looking at the announced titles, we should expect the Indian content to rule the charts.

Netflix Films Day 2022 Announced Titles

The Archies

The Archies, which is set in the 1960s, is a musical drama directed by Zoya Akhtar and headlined by a fresh ensemble. The film will feature Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina in key roles. The 7 young actors will play the beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics.

The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the centre of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the sixties era. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, it still promises to have something for every generation.

Monica, O My Darling

Netflix’s upcoming comedy-thriller Monica, O My Darling is directed by Vasan Bala and Produced by Matchbox Shots. The film will star an incredible ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Huma S Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikander Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khan.

It is a story about a young man who desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder. It will be a roller coaster of dark and devilish twists and turns in this crime drama where survival is the key.

Jogi

Jogi is set in Delhi in 1984 and unravels the story of a resilient friendship and courage in times of adversity. It is a thrilling, emotional journey of the fighting spirit of three unified friends. Amid tension in 1980s India, three friends of different faiths unite in a noble yet dangerous effort to save hundreds in their town.

The cast includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is set to premiere on the 16th of September 2022 on Netflix.

Plan A Plan B

Plan A Plan B is about a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone, except herself. And a successful divorce lawyer with a secret. What happens when they cross paths? Can opposites coexist, let alone attract? The quirky coming-of-age romance stars Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila.

It is a one-of-a-kind story with unusual characters pitted against each other and a refreshing take on what love entails, tapping into many different emotions, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Rajat Arora.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is an upcoming heist thriller in which the story will allegedly revolve around a diamond heist. The film is directed by Ajay Singh, produced by Amar Kaushik and the star cast includes Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Indraneil Sengupta (of Aranyak fame).

Which one of the abovementioned titles, interests you the most? Let us know in the comment section below.

