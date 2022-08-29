OBITUARY: John Timothy Heath

Mr. John Timothy Heath passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, he was 70 years old.

Mr. Heath was born in Madison TN to Betty Hauskins Heath and John Robert Heath.

He was the owner of Heath Furniture and Appliance in Hartsville for more than 20 years. His passion was history, with a focus on local and civil war history, and genealogy. Mr. Heath was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margo Pearson Heath, children Kristen (Tony) Bare and Daniel (Ashlie) Heath, mother Betty Heath, sister Tina Heath, and grandchildren Mitchell Bare, Evan Bare, Turner Heath, and Chaney Heath.

He is preceded in death by granddaughter Allison Bare, father J.R. Heath, and sisters Debbie Ackerman and Nancy Crook.

The Celebration of Life, conducted by Brother Donald Owens, is 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4-8 p.m. and on Tuesday from noon until the service at 1 p.m.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/