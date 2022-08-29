Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘robbed and beaten at gunpoint’ in terrifying Barcelona attack

Chelsea appear to have shown the most concrete interest in signing Aubameyang this summer, having reportedly offered Barcelona £15million plus Marcos Alonso for the veteran forward. La Blaugrana supposedly want straight cash, however, as financial difficulties complicate the process of registering their new signings.

A reunion with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could be welcomed by Aubameyang, given the fruitful manager-player partnership they enjoyed with Borussia Dortmund. Barca represent the striker’s first foray into Spanish football and he made an immediate impression after arriving in February, scoring 11 goals in 17 La Liga matches last term.

Aubameyang was an unused substitute as Barcelona thrashed Valladolid 4-0 on Sunday and he appeared to wave goodbye to fans during a friendly against Manchester City last Wednesday.