Piers Morgan ‘sick’ as Meghan Markle calls herself a ‘real-life princess’ in new interview

Piers Morgan, 57, is known for his strong opinions, especially about Meghan Markle, 41, with them worsening since he stepped down from his role on Good Morning Britain last year. The TalkTV host admitted he felt “sick” after Meghan called herself a “real-life princess” in a new interview.

Piers has been very vocal on his strong opinion against Meghan, with the presenter finding plenty of opportunities to criticise the Duchess of Sussex.

Today was no different as the former Good Morning Britain presenter took to Twitter to share his view on Meghan’s latest interview.

News website, The Cut, interviewed the Duchess and shared a snippet from the interview on Twitter.

They wrote: “Meghan is still very aware that people see her as a princess: ‘It’s important to be thoughtful about it… there are little girls that I meet and they’re just like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess’.”

