PRESS RELEASE: Powering the Next 100 Million Metaverse Users with Green, High-Performance Computing – Media Database

TERMS OF USE

By sending a press release and/or signing up for a subscription of our service Get The Word Out,

you agree to the following terms of use, limitations, quality policy and fair use policy.

Get The Word Out reserves the right to suspend or delete your account if any of the terms below

are believed not to have been adhered to. Get The Word Out reserves the right to delete any content

that does meet the following terms and policies.

1. Accuracy

By using Get The Word Out, you agree to only publish information that you know to be true and accurate.

You are solely responsible for the facts and accuracy of all information submitted by you for distribution

by Get The Word Out. Get The Word Out will make reasonable efforts to correct any error of fact brought

to its attention.

2. Acceptable content

You agree to only submit content that might be classified as a “news announcement”. That is: it is a

new event or statement related to the company or organisation that the release is being submitted under.

You agree not to use Get The Word Out to distribute how-to articles, generally-information articles,

whitepapers, or opinions. You must not submit content that infringes on copyright or the proprietary

rights of a third party, or is unlawful or offensive. Releases must adhere to professional standards

and may be deleted if they do not. You acknowledge that we reserve the right to edit your release’s

headline, subject and body text to ensure it is appropriate, relevant and suitable for the purpose.

3. Attribution

You agree to submit content only on behalf of the organisation that the release is being submitted under.

Content that may be considered misleading in terms of who the material is being submitted by, or in terms

of who the content is related to should not be posted and may be deleted or edited. When submitting a

release you must be the owner of the email that is being used to send emails via Get The Word Out.

4. Categorisation

You agree to categorise content only under those categories that are relevant to the content. In general,

we advise attempts to categorise content under more than five categories will lead to that content being

reviewed and possibly removed. You acknowledge that we reserve the right to edit release’s tags to ensure

your release is sent only to relevant people.

5. Linking and fair-use

You agree not to add more than one link to a website in any press release. Over-linking solely for Search

Engine Optimisation purposes is not allowed and is advised against due to penalties that may be associated

with over-linking. And our gremlins will hunt down over-linking and delete such transgressions.

Inquiries concerning any Get The Word Out content including text, photos, video, audio and other content,

or that may be related to the use of the Get The Word Out service should be addressed to The Director,

We Promote Pty Ltd of PO Box 3045, Newstead, 4006 Australia.