Queen’s stunning wedding jewellery included a £66million necklace and iconic tiara





On November 20, 1947, then Princess Elizabeth married the Duke of Edinburgh in a royal wedding at Westminster Abbey, shortly after the end of World War 2. As Elizabeth was a future Queen, she received several gifts from relatives, royals and the public to mark her nuptials. Several of the jewels the Queen still wears today actually entered her possession as wedding gifts.

Princess Elizabeth received several jewellery items from beloved members of the Royal Family to mark her nuptials. From her father, King George VI, the Princess received a sapphire necklace from Carrington & Co. The bride’s mother, Queen Elizabeth, gifted her a ruby and diamond necklace by Boucheron that had been bequeathed to her by Dame Margaret Greville. Elizabeth’s grandmother Queen Mary gave her what would become perhaps the defining gem of her future reign, the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara that she wears in her banknote portraits. READ MORE: Princess Anne’s ‘most annoying’ habit exposed by Zara Tindall

Famed for her impressive jewellery collection, Mary also gifted the future Queen her Dorset bow brooch and a bangle encrusted with rubies and diamonds. On top of the diamond engagement ring he had gifted her, Philip also had a special wedding present commissioned for his bride. The Edinburgh Wedding Bracelet was designed by Philip Antrobus Ltd using brilliant diamonds taken from a tiara that belonged to Philip’s mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg. But one of the most expensive wedding gifts the Queen received to mark her wedding was the Nizam of Hyderabad Necklace.

Daena Borrowman, Marketing Manager at jewellerybox, previously told Express.co.uk: “The magnificent Nizam of Hyderabad Necklace, considered to be the most expensive piece of royal jewellery in the world, is worth over £66million. “It was a wedding gift to Princess Elizabeth from the Nizam of Hyderabad, one of the richest people in the world. “The Nizam is said to have generously instructed Cartier to let the bride-to-be pick anything she wished from their collections, to which the young Princess chose a tiara with three detachable flower brooches and what we now know as the Nizam of Hyderabad Necklace. “Featuring over 50 diamonds set in platinum, the Queen has worn this extravagant necklace in numerous portraits before her coronation and has even lent it to the Duchess of Cambridge on numerous occasions in recent times.” DON’T MISS:

Historic move for William and Kate as Sussex rift rumbles on [INSIGHT]

The most unique royal birth stories – including the Queen’s [EXPLAINER]

The Queen and Princess Anne stepped out in matching yellow outfits [PICTURES]

The Nizam of Hyderabad Tiara the Princess chose alongside the necklace was later thought to have been dismantled. While the floral brooches remain in the Queen’s collection, the diamonds from the piece were later incorporated into the Queen’s Burmese Ruby Tiara. The Queen also received an elegant diamond fringe necklace from the City of London to celebrate her wedding. The necklace was similar to Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara, the diadem Queen Mary lent Elizabeth for her wedding day.