Relationship Roles & Role Play

EPISODE 31: Do we… hate moms for messing up their sons? Doing everything for them? We’re kidding. (Kinda) but if you know a boy you know we AINT WRONG!! This week we talk about how we feel when something big ends, having purpose, and balancing relationship roles. Pulling even weight and what that feels like. Then, what exactly is role play? And why do we do it? And last but not least would you let your man go to a strip club? Support Our Sponsors! Pink Whitney: Order Pink Whitney at your local bar today. Betterhelp: Go to https://barstool.link/BHMeanGirl for 10% off your first month