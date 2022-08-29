SAIL bagged coveted Greentech Environment Award 2022

New Delhi: Steel Authority of India Limited bagged coveted Greentech Environment Award 2022 in recognition of its initiatives towards ‘Environment Protection in the areas of energy efficiency, waste management through 4R’s principal, water conservation including zero liquid discharge, emission reduction, material efficiency, climate action, and ecology conservation.

The environment Management Division received the award on behalf of SAIL at the recently held Genentech Environment Summit at Guwahati.

Padmashri Jadav Payeng, the Forest Man of India, who spent 30 years of his life planting around 40 million trees to create a real man-made forest by changing a barren sandbar of the Brahmaputra, and honoured in many national and international forums, graced the occasion as a distinguished guest of honour’.