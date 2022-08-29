Sugar Bear From “Honey Boo Boo” Got A Big Makeover, And He’s Legit Glowing Slash Smiling For The First Time

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 10 years since Honey Boo Boo, aka Alana Thompson, graced our presence.
It was truly another era and cultural moment.
And if we’re talking about Honey Boo Boo, I have to post this GIF:
But this post isn’t about Alana, it’s about her father.
You probably remember him as “Sugar Bear.”
In general, Sugar Bear gave this vibe:
There weren’t many, if any at all, pictures of him fully smiling on his Instagram:
Well, that’s all changed!
Sugar Bear is feeling so confident that he actually posted his first full smile picture on his Instagram feed.
So, let’s celebrate a healthy smile and positive transformation.
