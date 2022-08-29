The Matrix Of Guardrails For The Metaverse Grows (Plus Weekend Movie Viewing Recommendations) – Social Media – United States

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
We are not quite at the Matrix moment of a red
pill/blue pill choice yet, but we are moving closer every day to
the possibility of a fully immersive virtual world. And the
regulators and watchdogs are already thinking about how we can
protect the kids when they venture not outside in the real world
but inside to the parallel online metaverse. On Aug. 23, the BBB
National Programs’ Children’s Advertising Review Unit (CARU), the self-reg watchdog responsible for
monitoring ads directed to people U13, issued a new compliance warning for advertising practices
directed to children in the metaverse. Vice President of CARU Mamie
Kresses explained that this warning “puts advertisers, brands,
influencers and endorsers, developers, and others on notice that
CARU’s Advertising Guidelines apply to advertising in the
metaverse and that BBB National Programs’ CARU will strictly
enforce its Guidelines against metaverse advertising.”
Defining what we mean by “metaverse” is important. In
the future, when technology allows, we may live and work and learn
in the metaverse just as we do in the real world. (Dropping kids or
pets in the metaverse to be virtually babysat safely sounds like a
utopian dream!) It may be easiest to speak by way of analogy, and
we will try with movies. The future metaverse could look a little
something like Wall-E or Ready Player One or maybe even the Matrix. Free Guy shows the gaming metaverse as it is
now and a glimpse of what it might become (if machines can feel and
looked like Ryan Reynolds). The metaverse today is just getting
started but is largely experienced in the world of interactive
multiplayer games such as Fortnite and/or involving AR/VR
technology for a more realistic, immersive 3D experience. A fun
video of the current metaverse can be enjoyed here.
Back to CARU! We are not really sure we needed this metaverse
warning, as CARU has never stuttered that its Guidelines apply to
all forms of advertising to U13. In the last update to the Guidelines, CARU tinkered
with the language to make its jurisdiction even clearer for digital
media and gaming and close up potential loopholes relating to
third-party advertising. How the Guidelines will apply in the
future to the developing metaverse is hard to know exactly, but
CARU has put down a marker that it will be there. And we don’t
doubt it. After all, CARU has looked at in-app advertising, child
influencer advertising and social media advertising over the
years.
This warning from CARU provides four points to be mindful of
when advertising to children in the metaverse. Unsurprisingly, CARU
highlights the need for businesses to avoid blurring advertising
and nonadvertising content in the metaverse. Children often
struggle to differentiate between advertising and nonadvertising
content, which is all the more difficult in the virtual world when
we do not have clearly announced commercial breaks and when the
experiences are not linear. To accomplish this deblurring of
advertising content, CARU recommends a variety of approaches such
as disclosures and contextual cues to help children determine what
is and is not branded content.
Keeping with the topic of interwoven advertising and
nonadvertising content, CARU highlighted as the second topic of
concern the use of influencers and endorser advertising in the
metaverse. CARU explains that both advertisers and influencers are
responsible for the claims being made and the accompanying clear
and conspicuous disclosures that identify the material relationship
between the influencer and advertiser.
Third, CARU discusses manipulative tactics and disclosures. Due
to the susceptibility of the target population, CARU is
particularly concerned with the use of manipulative tactics (or the
fashionable term “dark patterns”). In the compliance
warning, CARU highlights deceptive door openers, social pressure
and validation as tactics that could be particularly concerning in
the metaverse. This idea of social pressure on children in
advertising is not a new concept, as CARU has a long history of
actions against advertisers for playing on the emotions of
children.
Finally, the need for clear and conspicuous disclosures was
highlighted as an area of particular concern for CARU in the
metaverse. To be compliant with CARU’s Guidelines, a disclosure
should be understandable to children considering their limited
vocabularies and language skills.
This warning comes on the heels of complaints filed by TinA to
the FTC encouraging government intervention. It makes good sense
that the FTC does not jump in to act without fully assessing the
landscape, lest it inadvertently deter innovation. The FTC
proceeded in this way when looking at native advertising, through a thoughtful,
measured approach starting with a workshop and culminating in a new policy and guidelines on deceptively formatted ads. The
FTC is hosting a similar event on Oct. 19 on how to
protect kids from unclear advertising in digital media, including
the metaverse. (For reasons that escape us, these public
information-gathering exercises are no longer called
“workshops” but now “events.” We sort of prefer
“soiree” or “gala” or “kiki,” but we
were not consulted.)
But before formal regulatory guidance, it is exactly the job of
self-regulation to step in and start providing advice. As we enter
this brave new world of technology, we will look to CARU for
guidance and leadership. We do hope more specific guidance and
further suggestions will come in the form of public statements such
as the compliance warning rather than via a rush to bring cases. It
takes a village to raise kids, and it will take a village to fully
appreciate how to responsibly advertise to people of all ages and
to level up our metaverse compliance efforts.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States