The Matrix Of Guardrails For The Metaverse Grows (Plus Weekend Movie Viewing Recommendations) – Social Media – United States

We are not quite at the Matrix moment of a red

pill/blue pill choice yet, but we are moving closer every day to

the possibility of a fully immersive virtual world. And the

regulators and watchdogs are already thinking about how we can

protect the kids when they venture not outside in the real world

but inside to the parallel online metaverse. On Aug. 23, the BBB

National Programs’ Children’s Advertising Review Unit (CARU), the self-reg watchdog responsible for

monitoring ads directed to people U13, issued a new compliance warning for advertising practices

directed to children in the metaverse. Vice President of CARU Mamie

Kresses explained that this warning “puts advertisers, brands,

influencers and endorsers, developers, and others on notice that

CARU’s Advertising Guidelines apply to advertising in the

metaverse and that BBB National Programs’ CARU will strictly

enforce its Guidelines against metaverse advertising.”

Defining what we mean by “metaverse” is important. In

the future, when technology allows, we may live and work and learn

in the metaverse just as we do in the real world. (Dropping kids or

pets in the metaverse to be virtually babysat safely sounds like a

utopian dream!) It may be easiest to speak by way of analogy, and

we will try with movies. The future metaverse could look a little

something like Wall-E or Ready Player One or maybe even the Matrix. Free Guy shows the gaming metaverse as it is

now and a glimpse of what it might become (if machines can feel and

looked like Ryan Reynolds). The metaverse today is just getting

started but is largely experienced in the world of interactive

multiplayer games such as Fortnite and/or involving AR/VR

technology for a more realistic, immersive 3D experience. A fun

video of the current metaverse can be enjoyed here.

Back to CARU! We are not really sure we needed this metaverse

warning, as CARU has never stuttered that its Guidelines apply to

all forms of advertising to U13. In the last update to the Guidelines, CARU tinkered

with the language to make its jurisdiction even clearer for digital

media and gaming and close up potential loopholes relating to

third-party advertising. How the Guidelines will apply in the

future to the developing metaverse is hard to know exactly, but

CARU has put down a marker that it will be there. And we don’t

doubt it. After all, CARU has looked at in-app advertising, child

influencer advertising and social media advertising over the

years.

This warning from CARU provides four points to be mindful of

when advertising to children in the metaverse. Unsurprisingly, CARU

highlights the need for businesses to avoid blurring advertising

and nonadvertising content in the metaverse. Children often

struggle to differentiate between advertising and nonadvertising

content, which is all the more difficult in the virtual world when

we do not have clearly announced commercial breaks and when the

experiences are not linear. To accomplish this deblurring of

advertising content, CARU recommends a variety of approaches such

as disclosures and contextual cues to help children determine what

is and is not branded content.

Keeping with the topic of interwoven advertising and

nonadvertising content, CARU highlighted as the second topic of

concern the use of influencers and endorser advertising in the

metaverse. CARU explains that both advertisers and influencers are

responsible for the claims being made and the accompanying clear

and conspicuous disclosures that identify the material relationship

between the influencer and advertiser.

Third, CARU discusses manipulative tactics and disclosures. Due

to the susceptibility of the target population, CARU is

particularly concerned with the use of manipulative tactics (or the

fashionable term “dark patterns”). In the compliance

warning, CARU highlights deceptive door openers, social pressure

and validation as tactics that could be particularly concerning in

the metaverse. This idea of social pressure on children in

advertising is not a new concept, as CARU has a long history of

actions against advertisers for playing on the emotions of

children.

Finally, the need for clear and conspicuous disclosures was

highlighted as an area of particular concern for CARU in the

metaverse. To be compliant with CARU’s Guidelines, a disclosure

should be understandable to children considering their limited

vocabularies and language skills.

This warning comes on the heels of complaints filed by TinA to

the FTC encouraging government intervention. It makes good sense

that the FTC does not jump in to act without fully assessing the

landscape, lest it inadvertently deter innovation. The FTC

proceeded in this way when looking at native advertising, through a thoughtful,

measured approach starting with a workshop and culminating in a new policy and guidelines on deceptively formatted ads. The

FTC is hosting a similar event on Oct. 19 on how to

protect kids from unclear advertising in digital media, including

the metaverse. (For reasons that escape us, these public

information-gathering exercises are no longer called

“workshops” but now “events.” We sort of prefer

“soiree” or “gala” or “kiki,” but we

were not consulted.)

But before formal regulatory guidance, it is exactly the job of

self-regulation to step in and start providing advice. As we enter

this brave new world of technology, we will look to CARU for

guidance and leadership. We do hope more specific guidance and

further suggestions will come in the form of public statements such

as the compliance warning rather than via a rush to bring cases. It

takes a village to raise kids, and it will take a village to fully

appreciate how to responsibly advertise to people of all ages and

to level up our metaverse compliance efforts.

