The Suits are ready to Rock and are moving the show to OVATION Sept. 24, benefiting The Carnegie

The Carnegie says that tickets for SUITS THAT ROCK, its signature annual fundraiser, are now on sale.

New this year, the 15th annual SUITS THAT ROCK will take the stage at its new home thanks to a partnership with MegaCorp Pavilion (formerly PromoWest Pavilion) at OVATION.

A local music tradition, SUITS THAT ROCK will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, and features executives from local companies leaving the boardroom in favor of the stage, which this year will feature music worthy of the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

The move to OVATION follows the success of 2021’s SUITS THAT ROCK event at the Covington Plaza Outdoor Amphitheater. Moving outdoors for the first time in the event history, the 2021 iteration of SUITS THAT ROCK raised a record for the event, more than $150,000 for local arts education programming for children. With the expanded event capacity available at OVATION, this year’s concert looks to raise even more for children in our community.

“In a true example of lemons and lemonade, last year dictated a move outside to ensure everyone’s safety and as a result, we enjoyed the biggest success in SUITS THAT ROCK’s history,” said Kim Best, Executive Director of The Carnegie. “This new partnership with OVATION ensures two of Northern Kentucky’s most dynamic institutions will join forces to continue the momentum.”

SUITS THAT ROCK co-founder and executive committee member John Domaschko agrees.

“OVATION is everything you could want as a performer/concert goer: A big stage in a centralized location against a fantastic, scenic backdrop with all the bells and whistles needed to rock the house,” said Domaschko. “Each year we raise the bar on the success of this event and this year will be no different. We look forward to producing an event both the performers and audience love, and continuing our commitment to future generations of students in all arts disciplines.”

“MegaCorp Pavilion is not intended to just be a premiere entertainment venue for Northern Kentucky, but an integral part of the Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati community itself,” Abby Gerwe, Director of Special Events at the Pavilion. “This partnership with The Carnegie ensures a space for great performers to entertain while inspiring and ensuring the vibrancy of our local arts community across generations.”

Musically, this year’s SUITS THAT ROCK concert will feature a mix of classic and contemporary rock tunes sure to appeal to audiences of all ages. This year’s theme will highlight those who have graced the cover of Rolling Stone. Already selected for this year’s concert are “Cover of Rolling Stone” by Dr Hook and “The Pretender” by the Foo Fighters. Other songs will include those by The Beatles and The Rolling Stones (the two most frequent subjects of the Rolling Stone cover) to more recent favorites from Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran.

SUITS THAT ROCK tickets are $40 and are on sale now. Tickets purchased at the $40 level include a reserved seat for the outdoor event. Should inclement weather move the event inside, tickets at this level will automatically convert to indoor standing room only tickets. Tickets can be purchased by calling The Carnegie Box Office at (859) 957-1940 (Tues-Fri, noon to 5 p.m.).

2022 SUITS THAT ROCK Line Up

RETURNING SUITS: Cliff Adams, Sheila Baker, Ramona Blaine, Tom Bosse, Paul Bromwell, Steve Brunner, Sarah Cameron, Kevin Canafax, John Caulfield, Rick Dews, Elaine Diehl, Jan Diehl, John Domaschko, David Ellis, Gregg Fusaro, Matt Godsted, Ed Hughes, Kathy Laverde, Melissa Lutz, Dave Miller, Bob Mitchell, Susan Morgan, Graeme Murray, Ken Poleyeff, Tim Schigel, Greg Shumate, Gary Wright

GUEST SUITS: Olivia Amlung, Dan Cahill, Chrissy Dunn Dutton, Fernando Figueroa, Leigh Fox, Nancy Grayson, Louis Kelly, Shari Lauter, Tanya Price, Christine Rochester, John Vitucci

SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION

Presenting: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Gold Sponsors: Rich & Lisa Boehne, CIG Communities, Cintas, Corporex, Fidelity, HSD Metrics, MegaCorp Pavilion at OVATION, PNC Bank, Qual IT Resources, Ladislas & Vilma Segoe Family Foundation, John and Jan Steinman, UBS Financial Services



Fanzooka Sponsor: Champlin Architecture, Qual IT Resources



Silver Sponsors: altafiber, American Mortgage, Deloitte, Dinsmore, Duke Energy, Frost Brown Todd, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky, Mariner Wealth Advisors, Rumpke, Robert & Dell Ann Sathe, Scooter Media, Victory Wholesale Grocers , WesBanco Bank, Western & Southern Financial Group



Bronze Sponsors: 5/3 Bank, 84.51, 4EG, AAA Club Alliance, Adams Law, Aronoff, Rosen & Hunt, Sara & Richard Behrman, BHMK Law, Chris & Valerie Bopp, C-Forward, The Center For Balance, CVG, Encore Technologies, Gateway Community and Technical College, Heritage Bank, Perfect Solutions AV, Roeding Insurance, Gary & Terri Schmitt, Jan & Tim Timmel, Walt’s Hitching Post, Westcott & Schaff Picture Framing



Host Sponsors: CBRE, Daniel Epstein & Associates LLC, Jason Hiltz for Kenton Circuit Judge, Purestream Inc/ES, Nick & Allison Ramler, Rudler PSC, Strauss Troy, TLF/The Lawrence Firm, VG Valuation Group

Suits That Rock/The Carnegie

