Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd medical set, Chelsea hold Zaha talks, Spurs deal blocked

Chelsea have internally discussed a move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, according to reports.

The Blues want to sign a new forward in the final days of the transfer window. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon are their top priorities.

The Guardian report that Zaha’s name has entered the mix, though. The 29-year-old has just a year remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park and had interest from Roma earlier in the window.

Express Sport understands that Palace have little interest in selling their star player this late in the window. Zaha is happy at the club and, unlike previous summers, has not angled for a move.

It is unclear, though, if he will sign a new contract.