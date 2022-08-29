Ukraine LIVE: Biden risks major escalation as NATO poised to encircle Russia in Arctic

Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed that Ukraine will reconquer territories it has lost to Russia during the current war.

In an emotional and defiant speech, Ukraine’s President said the Donbas was “almost destroyed” but that “dignity” for the people of the region would return.

He said: “Now Donbas is almost destroyed by Russian strikes, devastated.

“Proud and glorious Ukrainian Donetsk is humiliated by Russian occupation, robbed. But Ukraine will return.

“It’s for sure. Dignity for the people of Donbas will return.

“The opportunity to live will return. The opportunity to live safely and happily.

“This is exactly what our Ukrainian flag will symbolize when we set it up in Donetsk, Horlivka, Mariupol, in all the cities of Donbas and the Azov region, in all areas under Russian occupation: in Kharkiv Oblast, Zaporіzhіа, Kherson region.

“And definitely – in Crimea. Ukraine remembers everything.”