Walmart Entices Eager PlayStation 5 Fans Amid Growing Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Hype

Call of Duty fans will soon witness a brand new installment from Activision in Modern Warfare II. They are all set to experience a surprising era of the franchise going forward. However, to do that, they will need a console and there has never been a better option than having a PlayStation.

However, given the state of the stocks, it’s been all about luck when it comes to getting the latest PlayStation 5, and that, too, before the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. Majority of the fans have mostly been frustrated by the lack of units of the next-gen console.

Momentary stocks of PlayStation 5 leave Call of Duty fans upset once again ahead of Modern Warfare II

There’s no doubt about the fact that Modern Warfare II is among the most anticipated games of 2022. Ever since it was first revealed by Activision, there’s been a growing buzz for the sequel to 2019’s blockbuster title.

Modern Warfare II is set to introduce tons of astonishing gameplay features and mechanics. There will be new maps as well for the Multiplayer modes. Additionally, hardcore fans will be able to witness the return of their favorite characters like Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, Gaz, and Farah.

While the hype for the next Call of Duty is extremely high, there’s still a problem of the lack of gaming consoles in the market. Especially the PlayStation 5, that’s been out of stock most of the time due to many factors.

To reduce the pain of Call of Duty fans, in some capacity, media outlet CharlieIntel recently shared links to buy PlayStation 5 directly from the official online store. It also shared a link to Walmart as well so that hardcore players could purchase from the newly available stocks that were recently added.

However, these links were of no use to majority of the gamers as they ended up with nothing but disappointment. While reacting to CharlieIntel’s tweet, fans mentioned that they couldn’t find any model as they were already sold out.

It looks like gaming enthusiasts, especially those who want to enjoy Call of Duty Modern Warfare II on the PS5, will need to wait more with tons of patience. Activision’s brand new premium in the iconic first-person shooter saga releases on October 28. It will be available for the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

