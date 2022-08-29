What is Loving Adults about on Netflix?

If you’ve been paying attention to Netflix’s Top 10 chart lately, you might have noticed that a new thriller film entered it last week. The Danish thriller Loving Adults is a dark, suspenseful movie that will keep you guessing. Anyone who loves watching thrillers, mysteries, or dark suspense stories should check out Loving Adults, based on a book by Anna Ekberg.

Given the movie title, you can probably guess what it is about. The film starts with a shocking murder and then backtracks to show us what happened and what ultimately led to that violent incident.

The thin line between love and hate becomes dangerously blurred when a wife learns that her husband is having an affair. It sounds like a pretty cut-and-dry story, right? But Loving Adults has plenty of twists in store. Barbara Rothenborg directs, and Marcella Dichmann produces for SF Studios.

Since this is a Danish film, you’ll want to use subtitles if you’re an English speaker. Netflix also offers English dubbing. Many other languages are available.

Loving Adults plot synopsis

This psychological thriller is filled with dramatic twists and turns. Nothing is what it initially appears to be. Christian (Dar Salim) and Leonora (Sonja Richter) seem to have it all. The perfect marriage, a beautiful life, and a son who has just been declared healthy after a long-term illness—their future looks bright. But when Leonora discovers her husband is having an affair with a woman at his company, she goes to extreme lengths to keep him from leaving her.

Here is the official synopsis from Netflix:

It appears that Christian (Dar Salim) and Leonora (Sonja Richter) have it all. They are living the perfect life with their son, who’s just been declared healthy after a long-term severe illness. Their future finally seems bright, but at a party at Christian’s entrepreneur company, Leonora sees her husband with a younger woman, the architect Xenia (Sus Wilkins). Leonora realises that Christian might leave her. How could he? How could he leave the woman who has sacrificed her career? The woman who has sacrificed everything to take care of their son and their family? On the spot Leonora makes a decision: She refuses to be the woman who got left behind – by any means necessary.

Loving Adults runtime and maturity rating

The movie is only 1 hour 45 minutes, so just shy of two hours, it won’t take too much of your time to watch it. However, it is rated TV-MA for language, nudity, and smoking, meaning it might not be suitable for any under 17.

Is Loving Adults based on a book?

Yes! The pulpy Danish film is based on a novel by Anna Ekberg (a pseudonym for authors Anders Rønnow Klarlund and Jacob Weinreich). The book is titled Till Death Do Us Part.

Have you watched Loving Adults on Netflix yet? Do you plan to watch the movie soon? Stream it right now on Netflix.